GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Commissioners voted Monday not to open the 60 year old Allen Memorial Pool.
Parks and Recreation Director Theresa Kovacich and pool maintenance specialist Jodie Biddinger presented information about the failing condition of the pool and asked for guidance concerning the 2023 season.
"When we first discussed this in 2022, we knew that the pool was going to have to be renovated at the very least," Kovacich said.
The pool liner installed in 2009 has aged and last summer leaks required a constant supply of new water. In addition, the cement structure has started to crumble.
In 2022, 12 feet of the liner detached from the sides of the pool and slid down, making repair necessary just before the pool was scheduled to open.
Kovacich brought a price estimate of $129,000 to replace the liner, with perimeter gutters, main drains, pool supplies and return piping installed.
That figure didn't include the $11,000 cost of a professional inspection, which pool builders require.
"Basically, I am here to ask you, as the owners of the property, how you want us to proceed in 2023. That facility has served our community well, but nothing lasts forever," Kovacich said.
Commissioner Pasel asked what other issues the pool was having and Biddinger answered by citing issues with leaks and said the existing foundation was being washed out by those leaks. He also cited major structural exhaustion issues underneath the liner in the deep end.
"We don't know if it's from the cement under being crushed, or if it's the side walls are decaying and sliding down," he said.
A leak assessment found 12 leaks in early 2020, all of which were repaired.
"We just don't see how we're going to make it another year," Kovacich said.
Kovacich presented average revenue figures that showed the pool has been a financial liability for several years.
Commissioners Pasel asked Kovacich for her recommendation and she replied, "What my desire is somehow, someway to put in a new pool. As it stands right now, I don't see that it would be in our best interests to open it this year."
Commissioner Emsweller said, "Well, I don't think we need to be putting good money after bad. I'd say we just leave it closed."
A motion to not open the pool for the upcoming summer swim season passed unanimously with Commissioner Koors saying, "The pool will be closed this year until further investigation on what we're going to do next."
