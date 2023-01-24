Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.