GREENSBURG — The fate of the old Decatur County Highway Department at 781 E. Base Road was the topic of discussion at a recent meeting of the Decatur County Commissioners.
The new Decatur County Highway Department being built behind the Decatur County Fairgrounds is scheduled for completion in late October with move-in scheduled for Nov. 1, 2023.
When the move is finished, the old property will be up for grabs.
According to Commissioner Tony Blodgett, the Emergency Management Agency is looking for funds to construct a building behind the old Washington School Annex, the Probation and Parole Department is expanding through its Wellness Court and they are running out of classroom space, and the Coroner’s Office is running out of space.
All three organizations are currently housed in the old Washington School Annex.
“Animal Control is in a flood zone and there’s been a lot of conversations on how to deal with that,” he said. {/span}“My feeling is that we can use that old highway department to solve a lot of problems,” Blodgett said.
Per his estimation, selling the property would not pay for the new Highway Department building and there would still be a shortfall.
“We need to examine the pluses and minuses to see what answer best fits the county,” he said.
Commissioner Mark Koors noted the current Highway Department uses a septic system, and that moving the animal shelter there “would not fly with the city.”
“My thoughts are that the animal shelter is a necessary evil. I’m not looking to expand it. The bigger your animal shelter, the more you’re going to have in it and you’ll have to have more help and it’s just gonna grow,” Koors said. “I’m not personally in the mood to grow an animal shelter.”
He continued, addressing the proposed EMA building, saying the TIF Board “is willing to listen, but not to the tune of a million dollars.”
It should be noted that earlier in the meeting, the commissioners voted to move forward with an Annex renovation from a company called “Veregy,” upgrading the HVAC system and making the facility lighting more cost effective.
Koors said complaints about the smell from the Coroner’s office would be resolved by the positive air-flow added in the Veregy upgrade.
“That would take care of it instead of sucking that smell through the entire building,” he said.
Commissioner Jeremy Pasel inquired about the appraisal of the old Highway Department property. Koors replied there hasn’t been an actual appraisal, but Realtors had assured him “it would bring a million bucks easily.”
The proposed EMA building is currently estimated to be $300,000.
Blodgett said the additional space for the Wellness Court would be needed by Jan. 1, 2024.
The conversation between the three continued with occasional input from members of the assemblage. Pasel eventually said the biggest question mark for him would be how much it would cost to retrofit the old highway property to accommodate either the animal shelter or the EMA.
Connecting the highway property to city sewage was also discussed.
Each commissioner offered his concerns about the finances of each decision until it was decided to table the issue until more information is available.
