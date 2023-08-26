GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Commissioners are considering discontinuing health insurance benefits for part-time employees: namely, for the Commissioners themselves, Decatur County Council members, the Decatur County Coroner and the Decatur County Surveyor.
“As you all know, we’ve been talking about eliminating health insurance for commissioners and council when their terms expire,” President of the Board of Commissioners Mark Koors said at a recent meeting.
It should be noted that 13 members of the Decatur County staff are also considered part-time.
‘It’s a pretty deep conversation,” Commissioner Tony Blodgett said.
Commissioner Jeremy Pasel said that an insurance stipend was a less expensive option, but details regarding potential savings for the county could not be discussed because of the various salaries of all involved and HIPPA privacy.
Koors said the cost of each policy was “in the neighborhood” of $10,000 to $12,000.
Pasel noted that a decision wasn’t needed immediately as the next election is at least a year away. He recommended shopping for a less expensive insurance company in the meantime.
Koors disagreed, saying the issue could not be delayed because filing for the next election cycle begins in January 2024.
Many members of the assemblage, including Decatur County Surveyor Andy Scholle, Coroner Charity Banks, Democrat Chair Chris Ramey and Treasurer Diane Wenning joined in the discussion, stating the importance of county insurance to them personally and sharing their viewpoints on the matter.
The rate of taxation on the proposed stipend, actual hours worked monthly by the surveyor and coroner, and many other considerations were examined in a lengthy discourse that occupied the bulk of the meeting.
Finally, each commissioner weighed in on the decision with their recommendation.
Blodgett was in favor of keeping insurance policies for part-time employees.
Pasel said his major concern was if health insurance was not offered, “good candidates” might not run for the offices involved. He ultimately supported eliminating insurance policies in favor of a stipend for insurance.
“It’s either keep it or give a stipend,” Pasel said.
A decision was tabled until the next meeting of the panel which is scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 4.
