GREENSBURG – Washington Township Trustee Bev Rivera has requested the guidance of the Decatur County Commissioners regarding some purchases her predecessor made while in office.
The Daily News ran an article in December 2021 about a $1.8 million bond Washington Township Trustee Christian Rust proposed to clean up the Lake McCoy area, once a valuable resort area that has largely fallen into a state of disrepair.
The proposed bond was loudly denounced by several local citizens and the idea was eventually abandoned.
It was later revealed that Rust purchased 16 Lake McCoy lots with public funds but never completed clean-up on any of them.
At this week’s meeting of the Board of Commissioners, Rivera reported receiving phone calls “at least twice a week” with questions like “Why aren’t we forcing the Lake McCoy mobile home park owner to clean up his property?” and “Why aren’t we (the county) cleaning up our properties as well?”
Her response to the callers was that a township trustee lacked the authority to act on such issues and that those concerned should contact the Commissioners.
“I’m sorry if I overstepped, but I need to know what to do,” Rivera said to the Commissioners.
She detailed the work her office had done relevant to the matter and then confirmed her intentions by saying, “We do not want to keep those 16 properties. We do not want to have them in our ownership.”
Lake McCoy itself is owned by a union of property owners bordering what used to a beautiful, clean and marketable resort.
Cottages were available for purchase. A new golf course near the lake was proposed but never built. Marketing boasted the lake as an ideal spot for dancing, boating, swimming and bathing in the scenic hills of Southeastern Indiana.
Unfortunately, after a surge of popularity as a local retreat in the ‘50s, ‘60s and early ‘70s, Lake McCoy fell into disuse as residents there moved closer to the cities and Lake Santee became more popular.
Now, the 31.68 acre tract of land and lake is owned by members of a conservancy known as “Creswood Resort.” The site includes a deteriorating mobile home park with a non-working septic and water system, and existing residents at the lake must drive through it to reach Ind. 46.
“How can I work or hear from some of you (Commissioners Koors, Pasel and Blodgett) as to what we really can do safely, legally and properly do to clean it up out there, most importantly, without displacing anyone?” Rivera asked.
After a lengthy discussion involving Area Plan Director Krista Duval, Rivera, some property owners who were present, and all three commissioners, Blodgett recommended a round table discussion involving all county officials and members of the conservancy to “come up with an answer to the whole problem,” and then added, “But I don’t think anyone’s going to be happy.”
Ultimately, Koors appointed a committee comprised of Rivera, Duval, Blodgett, Building Commissioner/Inspector Kenny Buening and Department of Health Director Sean Durbin, bidding them to “get any help you can from the Assessor’s office or any other office in the courthouse” to examine the matter and make recommendations.
Property owners wishing to involve themselves in the discussion should contact the Washington Township Trustee’s office at 812-663-5501.
