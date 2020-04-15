GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Commissioners have extended the current local "orange" travel advisory for another seven days, according to a release received by the Daily News Wednesday afternoon.
The watch has been extended until April 23, at which point the county leaders will revisit the issue and make another ruling.
"Everything is exactly the same for another week," said Commissioner Rick Nobbe. "There are no changes to the advisory, but we do need to pay attention to social distancing."
Per the recent cell phone metrics depicting locations of cell phone customers and their phone usage, "We went from an F rating to a B, and we were at a C yesterday (Tuesday, April 14) and now we're at a "D," Nobbe said Wednesday. "We've just got to remember how important it is to protect ourselves. We must keep washing our hands and keeping six feet apart from everyone else. Those are so important right now."
Decatur County's current "orange" travel advisory is considered a "watch."
According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, a "watch" means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public.
During a "watch" local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
