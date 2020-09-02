GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Board of Commissioners will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, in the EOC meeting room at 315 S. Ireland Street.
The county leaders usually meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse, but decided to move the meeting to the S. Ireland Street location to allow a larger than usual crowd to attend.
There are two items of business on the board's agenda that are expected to be of special interest to the citizens of Decatur County: Updated Decatur County ordinances relating to the 2106 Comprehensive Plan, and a rezoning request from BEX Farms associated with a future expansion of the local landfill.
The BEX Farms petition has already been approved by the Decatur County Area Plan Commission.
Tuesday's meeting is open to anyone with an interest in attending.
