GREENSBURG - A potential expansion of the local landfill cleared another hurdle this week when the Decatur County Commissioners affirmed a recent decision by the Area Plan Commission to approve a rezone request involving roughly 94 acres immediately west of Decatur Hills Landfill, 2090 S. CR 280 E.
BEX Farms (the landfill owner/operator) originally sought a rezone involving 157 acres from an A-1 zoning classification to an I-2 zoning classification citing a need for additional room to accommodate future operations. The amount of land involved has since been reduced to just under 94 acres.
In early August, the APC voted 5-1 to pass the rezone request. The next step in the process was approval from the county commissioners, which came Tuesday morning on a 2 to 1 vote with Commissioners Jerome Buening and Mark Koors voting in favor of supporting the APC decision and Rick Nobbe voting against it.
On behalf of Decatur Hills, Mark Fixmer previously stated the entirety of the expansion will not consist of the landfill itself, but will also include additional operating space such as parking lots. It was also previously stated the expansion, if eventually approved by all necessary entities, will involve growth in small sections, three to five acres at a time and only as needed, and that the land will stay in farmland production as long as possible.
The idea of expanding the landfill has been met with some opposition. Those opposed have cited a variety of concerns including odor, additional trash in adjacent areas, and possible contamination of the nearby aquifer.
Local resident Jean Johannigman, who has been actively opposed to the idea, spoke at Tuesday's meeting of the commissioners. She reminded the county leaders that zoning regulations are in place to protect the general public, and pointed out that a landfill is prohibited in an I-2 area unless a special exception has been approved.
Commissioner Nobbe then shared his thoughts regarding possibly expanding the landfill to the east, rather than the west, and why he thinks doing so is a good idea.
Commissioner Buening indicated he thought Nobbe's idea had merit, but pointed out the issue at hand was whether or not to affirm the APC's decision to allow for a zoning change as BEX has not yet formally asked for the special exception needed to expand the landfill into the rezoned area. Fellow Commissioner Koors agreed.
A member of the audience, who did not give his name and who was not identified during the meeting, addressed the commissioners and said there are a lot of questions about this matter that need to be answered, especially as they pertain to required setbacks, before a decision is made.
Nobbe again suggested exploring the idea of allowing input from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management regarding his previously discussed proposal. He also suggested the matter be tabled to allow remonstrators more time to meet and discuss their shared concerns.
Buening responded by saying there has already been plenty of discussion by all sides involved since this issue first came up and made a motion to support the APC's decision to allow the requested rezone. That motion carried.
The next step in the process, if BEX intends to pursue an expansion, is to ask the Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals for the special exception needed to operate a landfill in an I-2 zone. It was noted at Tuesday's meeting the soonest the matter could be heard by the BZA is at their Nov. 4 meeting, though it could be well after that.
