GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Commissioners recently reported income and expenses for July’s 2022 Decatur County 4-H Fair.
The profit and loss statement is a good look at what the Decatur County 4-H Fair brings to the county, but what’s most noteworthy about it is that it might be the clearest look at fair finances in many years.
The Daily News reported in 2021 when the Decatur County Commissioners voted to dissolve the Decatur County Fair Board. Commissioner Chuck Emsweller asked the Fair Board for a P&L from the 2021 event and didn’t receive it.
“I’ve been the Commissioner representative on the Fair Board since taking office the beginning of the year, and have been asking for financial statements so that we could help them identify some of the issues they’ve been having,” Emsweller was reported saying at the time.
After not receiving what he requested, Emsweller asked for statements from 2019, 2020 or 2021, but was only able to piece together statements for 2017 and 2018.
He was also quoted saying, “A lot of their (the Fair Board) transactions were cash transactions,” and “there didn’t appear to be checks and balances” in keeping with what he thought was proper protocol.
About this year’s financial results, Emsweller said the Commissioners were “a little bit shocked” at the cost of water and electric for the event.
“We’re going to work with both utilities to see what we can do to reduce those,” he said. “Power of the Past and the county fair use a lot of electricity, we understand that, but when there’s little to nothing going on out there we shouldn’t be paying $500 or $600 electricity bills.”
Emsweller said overall the fair was a success, noting that Luehrs Rides said 2022 was the best year they’ve had with both advance tickets sales and sales at the fairgrounds.
“The fact that we came out in the black is a good indicator, too,” Emsweller said. “We spent the $20,000 on the grounds, but it’s stuff that needed to be done, but overall, yes, I think it was a success.”
