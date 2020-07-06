GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Commissioners have selected a contractor to repave roughly 13 miles of rural Decatur County roads.
Last month, the county leaders received four bids for local roadwork that will be paid for, in large part, with Indiana Community Crossings grant funds.
Community Crossings was created by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016. Funds for the program are awarded from the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund. To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds, 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities, from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges.
As a “small community” by state standards, Decatur County was required to provide a 25% match to qualify for the grant. According to Decatur County Highway Superintendent Mark Mohr, Decatur County provided approximately $250,000 and qualified for a match from the state of nearly $1 million.
Bids for the work involved were received from Dave O’Mara ($1,373,698 total), Globe Asphalt ($1,568,679 total), Paul Rohe & Company ($1,377,966 total), and Milestone ($1,409,905).
Monday morning, the commissioners voted unanimously to award the work to the low bidder, Dave O'Mara.
The roads to be resurfaced include CR 700 West between 100 North and 1100 South, CR 20 West between Southwest 220 and Millhousen Road, and CR 850 South between 700 West and the Bartholomew County line.
Mohr said the work involved could start as early as this fall, but indicated he doesn't expect the effort to be completed this year.
Commissioners president Rick Nobbe expressed concern that rising costs for materials might negatively impact the county's ability to pay for all of the work involved if it is not completed before next year, but Mohr assured him the price specified by the contractor in its bid are locked in.
It was also noted the state is not expected to fund a second round of Community Crossings grants this year, as it did last year, and Mohr stated he was pleased the county qualified for the needed money.
