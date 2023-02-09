GREENSBURG- The Decatur County Commissioners voted on Monday to allow a temporary closure of CR 250 W. between Base Road and Vandalia Road from May 25 to June 5.
Deputies will be using that stretch of road for Emergency Vehicle Operation training, as they have in the past.
Deputy Rob Goodfellow made the request to close the road, saying he’d already cleared the closure with Reiger Farms and sent certified letters to the homeowners impacted most by the closing.
Goodfellow explained that using CR 250 W. for the training saved the DCSD money and time when compared to using the Plainfield Academy’s road course.
“This saves us more money, and we can get more training out of it locally,” he said.
EVO training has been conducted at the requested location for a number of years, but Commissioner Koors requested the closure be widely advertised by local media and social media.
“That’s the biggest complaint I’ve heard sitting in this chair is that road closure,” he said. “I don’t have problems with the closing, but just make sure everyone knows in plenty of time.”
The commissioners voted to allow the closing.
At the same meeting, Sheriff Bill Meyerrose, brought a request for funds to purchase office furniture for the additional staff that has been added to the DCSD office.
“One of the quotes is for $7,632.43 and I’m asking for approval to pay that out of the furniture budget,” Meyerrose said.
After looking over the quote, Commissioner Koors said, “As I explained to you earlier, there’s $3,000 in your furniture budget.”
Addressing county auditor Janet Chadwell, Koors asked, “Do you have any idea what we do about the balance?”
Chadwell suggested it come from the Cumulative Capital Development fund, the yearly budgeted fund the commissioners use to pay for capital investments.
Commissioner Pasel asked Meyerrose to explain what the order was and Meyyerose said it was essentially two desk sets for new employees that are currently using the big conference room at the DCSD.
The commissioners approved the request.
