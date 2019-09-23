GREENSURG — Thursday evening (Sept. 19), a vendor vehicle malfunctioned on the Decatur County Memorial Hospital’s loading dock.
No one was injured, but smoke and diesel fumes entered the hospital’s kitchen.
The hospital, in conjunction with the Decatur County Board of Health, chose to take precautionary measures to have the kitchen professionally cleaned to ensure the safety of all patients and staff.
Thanks to the hospital’s strong community partnerships, the kitchen staff was be able to join forces with Greensburg Community Schools and local retailers to prepare meals in a safe, clean environment during this precautionary shutdown, with no interruption to patients.
Founded in 1922, Decatur County Memorial Hospital was built as a memorial to those Decatur County residents who fought and died for our country in World War I.
