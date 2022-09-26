GREENSBURG - Nominations are now open for the the following community awards: Entrepreneur of the Year; Small Business Grant, and Don Horan Community Leader of the Year.
Each award holds valuable merit and prestige for Decatur County individuals and businesses.
The Entrepreneur of the Year award recognizes an individual who is active in a Decatur County community, owns a for-profit business in Decatur County, holds entrepreneural innovation, shows operating success, utilizes technology and displays business and community partnerships. The nominee's business does not have to be a current member of the GDC Chamber. Anyone may nominate a business/individual while an individual may also nominate themselves.
The Small Business Grant award will be voted upon and given to a GDC Chamber member business who has been in business for at least one year and who has less than 100 employees. The nomination must be written from the business owner, an employee or a Board member of that business. The award winner will receive a grant up to $1,000.
The Don Horan Community Leader of the Year award was first established in 1961 as the Community Service Award and was renamed in 2013 following the passing of Don Horan, a community business owner and philanthropist. Often noted as the county's most prestigious award, the Don Horan Community Leader of the Year award recognizes the outstanding efforts, selflessness and goodwill of an individual toward his/her community.
The deadline for nominations is Friday, October 7.
Award winners for 2021 were as follows: Dr. Anthony Noles (Entrepreneur of the Year); Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp (Small Business Grant); Jennifer Maddux (Don Horan Community Leaders of the Year).
All awards are chosen by a committee and formally introduced and recognized at the GDC Chamber of Commerce's Annual Dinner, which will be held Friday, November 18, at Highpoint Events.
During the Annual Dinner, the Chamber Board of Directors will also be holding a Cash Bash which is a new event to the Chamber this year.
The Cash Bash is a raffle where the last ticket drawn will win up to $2,500. Other cash prizes and awards will also be drawn throughout the night.
Sponsorship of both of these key events, the Annual Dinner and the Cash Bash, will help provide scholarships to each of the three local city and county schools in Decatur County.
Tickets are now on sale for these events through the Chamber's website at www.greensburgchamber.com.
The GDC Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit 501c6 membership-based organization that supports the business community in Decatur County by providing leadership, advocacy and resources for its members.
