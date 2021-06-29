RUSH COUNTY — Life can change so much over the course of three decades. Humans usually become full-fledged adults and settle into all the responsibilities that entails. Nonprofits must also commit to growth and adapt to the changing needs of those they serve or risk becoming ineffective or even irrelevant.
The Rush County Community Foundation (RCCF) is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Because of the community’s continued support and generosity, RCCF has grown the positive impact on the community both in dollars endowed for the future and funds distributed today. The leadership role is expanding to not only convene others for planning, but to direct the course of action to enhance life for all in Rush County.
After more than a year of pandemic restrictions, it’s time to celebrate in person.
All are invited to attend an evening of food, fun, entertainment and community in celebration of 30 years of RCCF. The informal gathering will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Caldwell Pioneer Acres, 3707 S 200 W in Rushville.
Locally-owned, Ollie’s Family BBQ, will be provide the meal. The Rushville Parks Department game truck will be on-site with cornhole, putt-putt and more. And, of course, all good birthday parties have cake. Everyone is welcome and the event is free.
Over the last 30 years, gifts to RCCF have helped transformed the community in many ways. Most importantly, these dollars have provided hope and a brighter future for the residents of the community. And that’s certainly a cause for celebration.
RSVPs are appreciated but not necessary. Send an email to info@ruscountyfoundation.org or call (765) 938-1177.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.