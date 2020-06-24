GREENSBURG - Through the kindness of a $1,400 grant from the Decatur County Visitors Commission (Tourism) and the efforts of a lot of hardworking folks, Greensburg Community Church is hosting drive-in movies in their parking lot on select Friday evenings.
Parking begins at 8:30 p.m., and each movie starts at roughly 9:30 p.m. (or when it becomes dark enough).
Every other parking space will be blocked with a traffic cone to enforce social distancing, and admission is free.
In July, movies are planned for the first and third Friday of the month (July 3 and 17).
The featured film July 3 is "Frozen II," and on July 17 it's "Up."
An inspiration for Greensburg Community Church Pastor Dan Pratt has become a great idea for families to enjoy warm Friday evenings together while giving a nod to an idea that was popular in the '50s and '60s: the drive-in movie.
"As we all know, mostly everything is shut down this summer because of the COVID-19 situation, so we wanted to find something for families to do on Friday nights that was free and safe," Greensburg Community Church's Stephanie Ruble said. "It's just a way to have some fun and bring the community together in a safe way."
With two campuses, one in Greensburg and one in Batesville, both communities have responded to the missions of the church. Led in Greensburg by Pastors Dan Pratt and Seth Bartels, their churches have grown in response to the love and understanding within their doors.
"I love my church and we seem to be doing really well. I'm the lucky member that Pastor Dan led to lead this effort," Ruble said.
Previous movies at the church have been well received.
"We showed 'Trolls World Tour' and the attendance was unbelievable," said Ruble. "We got a lot of good feedback from the people who attended. They really enjoyed it!"
Children capitalized on the opportunity and brought sidewalk chalk and bubbles to play in the blocked-off parking spaces, and people brought lawn chairs to sit in front of their cars.
"It was awesome!" Ruble said.
Wolf Theaters is joining in on the fun as well, offering gourmet popcorn, beverages and snacks. Jamie Brown donated the use of port-a-potties as well, and even threw in the hand-sanitizer.
The screen is wooden and attached to the front of the carport atrium.
"David Schwartz, Patrick Koors, Kelby Owens, Chris O’Dell, and Louie Lane built the screen. Mike and Jennifer Myers and Andrew Ruble figured out the tech part, and Andy Hadler was our security. We are so thankful for them," Ruble said.
