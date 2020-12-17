GREENSBURG – Winners have been announced in the annual Community Clean-Up Challenge sponsored by Decatur County Recycling and the Decatur County Solid Waste Management District.
First place honors went to The Garbage Goonies led by Jodi Koors. They chose Bread of Life as the recipient of their $1,000 in winnings.
They submitted a video with their entry and it has been posted to the Decatur County Solid Waste Management District Facebook page.
Second place went to Decatur County Family YMCA. They were led by Bridget Eastwood, and chose to donate their $500 winnings to the Y’s annual Capital Campaign.
This team submitted photographs with their entry and some of them have been posted to the DCSWMD’s Facebook page.
The Garbage Goonies cleaned up the Greensburg sign area by Taco Bell and the YMCA team worked on the Charles Rueu Trail.
Earlier this year, groups and organizations in Decatur County were invited to choose a location such as a park, a roadside rest stop, or just a focal spot anywhere in Decatur County in need of some cleaning up and reviving.
Participants were asked to take “before” and “after” photos or videos which were then judged with respect to which effort had the biggest impact.
Trash bags were provided by the sponsoring entities.
Inspired by a social media post by Arizona educator Byron Román in 2018, former DCSWMD Executive Director Brittani Saunders began working to develop a contest here, hoping to see teams clean up their community.
Current DCSWMD Executive Director Mandy Creech said the contest judges were impressed by this year’s submissions.
“Everyone looked like they had a fantastic time participating,” she said. “Considering we were in the middle of a pandemic, I thought the participants did a fantastic job!”
Creech said the clean-up challenge will be issued again in 2021.
“It’s important for each of us to be invested in our community and its environment,” she said. “Despite the fact littering is illegal, it is still a widespread issue. When people get out and clean up an area, it shows that we are invested in both our environment and our community. We hope it makes people think twice before they toss something out their car window.”
For more information about safe, environmentally-friendly solid waste disposal or recycling options, call 812-663-0960.
