BATESVILLE – In celebration of Earth Day, the city of Batesville, Batesville Main Street, and Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce are inviting businesses, residents, organizations and schools to work together to make Batesville a litter-free community.
Volunteers are needed to provide a helping hand in beautifying the city from 8 a.m. to noon during the two-day community cleanup on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22.
Interested volunteers can email one of the three community partners listed below.
Sign-up is optional; you are welcome to show up during the two-day event and help out in any capacity you can.
On Friday, April 21, volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. at Inspiration Park (across from Amack’s Well), and on Saturday, April 22, the meeting place will be at 8 a.m. at Liberty Park Pavilion, 716 S. Park Avenue.
Further directions will be given out to volunteers upon arrival.
Trash bags will be provided, but volunteers bring gloves and garden tools.
“We encourage everyone to come out and have fun in the cleanup process by posting your cleanup selfie with #BvilleTeamUp2Cleanup on your social media,” Batesville Community Development Director Tricia Miller said.
In other Batesville news, at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, the Batesville Skatepark Advocacy Group and the city of Batesville invite everyone to the grand opening of the Batesville Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure.
There will be a ribbon cutting for the skatepark and the new Batesville Trails at 1 p.m. along with music, food trucks, and Earth Day giveaways.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063995797348.
