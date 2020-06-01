BATESVILLE – Even though their final year of high school was very different than expected due to COVID-19 concerns, Batesville High School seniors were celebrated over the weekend.
On May 29, members of the Class of 2020 walked through the halls of BHS in their caps and gowns and were honored by their teachers. That evening, the teens participated in a caravan that traveled through the streets of Batesville with large crowds of family, friends and community members saluting them as they drove by. Then a virtual commencement ceremony was broadcast on ETC and social media platforms May 30.
Principal Andy Allen said no one could have imagined what would happen in March when school was closed and activities were canceled. He recalled a quote given by Troy Turner, who represented Hillenbrand Inc. during a Kiwanis Student Leadership Academy leadership day. Turner said, "'The only thing we control is our response' .... I think those who comprise the Class of 2020 have lead our student body throughout this most unique school year."
Elaine Bedel, representing the BHS Class of 1970, pointed out, "Things are different now, but this, too, will pass. But we may never be quite the same normal that we used to be, but maybe we don't need to be. Maybe we don't want to be normal again. Maybe we can make things better .... Sometimes in the midst of fear and chaos, opportunities arise."
"With your graduation, you are now in control of your life. Every decision you make is your decision. Every choice you make is your choice. Now that doesn't mean you don't take advice from others .... We hope you always make good choices, but sometimes you will make mistakes. But the important thing to remember is you have the ability to get out of a bad situation by making the next good decision."
"I don't want you to miss any part of your great life because you didn't realize that you had the power and the control over yourself and your options," noted the Indiana Destination Corp. secretary and chief executive officer. "If you hate your job, hit reset and be prepared to do something different. Life is too short to hate getting up in the morning to go to work."
"Just as Forrest Gump's mother said in the movie, 'Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're going to get,' you can make the best of any situation because you are in control. Use all your experiences to make the right call. This is your time to really shine. This is your time to make your mark. This is your time to take on all that life has to offer. There's very little that you can't do if you set your mind to do it. It's up to you to make a good life for yourself, and when you do, your family and your community will benefit."
Salutatorian Anna Moeller announced, "It is not every day the entire world is put on hold due to a global pandemic .... (but) I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. We may not realize it now, but we never suffer without purpose. What may seem to be a setback at the time can turn out to be a blessing we would never have expected."
"It is no secret that our senior year took a sharp turn for the unexpected. I can promise that each of us will end up where we are meant to be. Because of this, I have learned to appreciate opportunities and experiences that are easy to take for granted, and I encourage you to embrace these blessings in your everyday life."
"Your future is uniquely your own, and your life is not meant to be ordinary," Moeller pointed out. "Each one of you has something you're passionate about and I dare you to chase it. Whatever ignites a spark and fuels the fire inside your veins, chase that. It is much too easy to settle for an existence that leaves you feeling dull and empty. But the thrill you're craving is not out of reach. The life you are chasing is chasing you, too. I don't know where you'll end up, but I trust that you will find your place."
"We are all going to make mistakes and fail sometimes, but it is important to remember it is never too late to start again ..... I invite you to remember the people who supported you along the way and helped shape you into the person you are today with as much hard work as we did to get here. We did not do this alone."
Valedictorian Erin Batta stated, "When I first started high school, there were two things I heard constantly from nearly every adult. The first was that the next four years will be gone before we know it, and that part was absolutely true. I couldn't even begin to argue with that. But the second and more troubling one, if you think about it, was that high school will be the best years of our lives. Put together, these two ideas form a pretty pessimistic mindset. If the best part of our lives is ending right now, today would be quite a depressing day."
"But this idea is not true. If there is anything I wish to the senior class, it is that we do not fall into this depressing mindset. Each of us has the opportunity to make the most of every age we come to rather than spending every moment from here on out wishing we were younger."
"Four years ago at a retreat I saw a video that really stuck with me and impacted my view of life. It was a video where people of all ages were asked how old they wish they were if they could be any age at all. Those who are older always wished they were younger, whereas those who were younger wished that they could turn 16 or 18 or 21. It showed more people than I could count expressing disappointment with the age that they were at and spending so much energy wishing for something that they couldn't have. Then at the end of the video, there was an old woman in her 80s who said that if she could be any age at all, it would be the one she is at right now.
"Seeing this made me realize how much happier we could all be if we just appreciated the best parts of every age we come to just like this old woman. And with that idea in mind, today is not at all a depressing one. In fact, it is quite the opposite. This is the day when we move on from one part of our lives and get to begin something completely new and make our lives what we want them to be. This is the day when we start deciding for ourselves what path we will take. This is the day when we acknowledge the past, while looking forward to a future where we can be anything we want. And this is the day when we get to celebrate, not that we are finishing the best years of our lives, but that we are about to begin countless more of them."
"The Class of 2020 will be remembered for graduating in the midst of a global pandemic," reported class President Liz Heidlage. "I wish I could be standing in front of all 161 of my fellow graduates to say that graduation is so much bigger than walking across the stage and throwing your cap and celebrating .... Graduation is really about looking back, remembering your favorite classes and the endless adventures with your friends."
"We are a class of different personalities, talents and hobbies .... We are so much more than a graduating class during a pandemic .... The Class of 2020 has had four great years of success with academics, athletics and extracurriculars. You deserve the utmost congratulations. But when we meet again in five years at our first class reunion, you will not be remembered for your grades or the recognition you received. You will be remembered for who you are and the work you put in during high school.
"William Shakespeare once said, 'Some are born great, some achieve greatness and some have greatness thrust upon them.' As we all move on to new endeavors, whether that be college, the military, a trade school or the workforce, I ask you to remember that some of the greatest leaders and achievers in human history were once just recent high school graduates, just as we are now."
"Today begins your chance to study what you want, work doing what you want and pursue the dreams you have. We all have different passions and aspirations, so this is your chance to chase them and achieve your greatness. As we part ways, I wish you all the very best, and I cannot wait to see what greatness you will achieve.
"Class of 2020, after four years, we did it. We entered Batesville High School, some of us Bulldogs, some Cardinals, some home-schooled and even some out-of-staters. But after the last four years we've joined the Bulldog legacy, and once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog."
