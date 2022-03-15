GREENSBURG – Local emergency responders are looking to make a personal connection with area residents this summer.
With that in mind, the Greensburg Fire Department and the Greensburg Police Department are co-hosting a series of public safety community cookouts.
“The purpose of the community cookouts is to meet the public where they are,” GPD Chief Mike McNealy said. “We have emergency responders there and available to talk to community members about issues they are experiencing, to answer their questions and to put a name to a face. Everything we do as emergency responders is to ensure community safety and security.”
Everyone is invited, and those involved are hoping for a good turnout at each of the seven planned events.
“We like to move the cookouts around the community to get a broad spectrum of attendees,” the chief said. “We hope in the years to come to be able to be in walking distance of everyone’s residence at least once.”
As to what attendees can expect, McNealy said the idea is to present a street fair or party atmosphere.
“Food is a common denominator, so at most of the events we will be providing food prepared by the emergency responders,” he said. “We usually have some sort of game area set up and some music playing. We generally have a couple of booths with information about our departments and the city. We also like to have some sort of demonstration by our emergency responders.”
There is no cost for attendees; the city and the departments provide everything.
New this year are two nights at the Decatur County Fair and two nights at Tree City Fall Festival for 2022.
“Last year we recognized the amount of people we were able to connect with and want to capitalize on those encounters,” McNealy said. “Of course, our flagship event is National Night Out which takes place August 18. This event will be three hours long to get all the demonstrations in that we would like. We are hoping this year will be bigger than last. We are hoping for live entertainment and are inviting in our responder community partners to be involved. Basically, if we have to call them in to assist us in a call we will be reaching out to them to see if they want to come to the party!”
Community Cookout Schedule
6 to 8 p.m. May 19 at Lifeline Church
6 to 8 p.m. June 16 at Franklin & Central streets
6 to 8 p.m. July 8 & 11 at the Decatur County Fair
5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at North Park (National Night Out)
6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 16 at Decatur County Fall Festival
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 17 at Decatur County Fall Festival
6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Ryle Addition on Park Road (chili cook off)
