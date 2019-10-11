Community Crossings will fund four local projects

GREENSBURG — It was announced Thursday that Greensburg will receive $504,601.86 as part of the state’s Community Crossings Initiative.
As previously reported by the Daily News, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced that 229 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined $99.2 million in state matching funds for local road projects the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative.
In order to qualify, local governments must provide local matching funds. That includes 50 percent for larger communities and 25 percent for smaller communities from funding sources approved for road and bridge construction.
Greensburg Mayor Dan Manus said the city will match the grant 50-50, which means more than $1 million will be available for road work.
“I’m very happy with it, it’s awesome,” Manus said. “There will be four separate projects that will be done.”
The first project will consist of mill, overlay, curb ramps and road patching where needed:
• First Street from Michigan Avenue to Home Street
• Fourth Street from Broadway Street to Lincoln Street
• Fifth Street from Broadway Street to Lincoln Street
• North Street from Broadway Street to Lincoln Street
• Davidson Street from Central Avenue to Montgomery Road
The second project will also consist of mill, overlay, curb ramps, and patching where needed.
• West Street from Main Street to Michigan Avenue
• Monfort Street from Central Indiana Railroad to Broadway Street
• McKee Street from Broadway Street to Ireland Street
• Vine Street from Michigan Avenue to 3,000 feet south of Cemetery Road
• Tara Road 50 feet west of Christy Lane
• Jordan Drive from Kieran Drive to the end of the cul-de-sac
The third project will focus on the Vandalia Hills subdivision and will have microsurfacing work done to the extend the life of the pavement.
The fourth and final project will have overlay and full depth patching work done and will include:
• Erdmann Road from Hillside Drive to Millhousen Road
• Hillside Drive from Michigan Avenue to Millhousen Road
• Maple Drive from Erdmann Road to Helmwood Court South
• Elmwood Court South from Millhouse Road to 100 feet east of Sycamore Trace
All projects will include pavement markers as needed.
The following communities in Senate District 43 were also awarded Community Crossings funds.
• Aurora received $611,447.16
• Bartholomew County received $591,796
• Dearborn County received $999,884
• Elizabethtown received $118,730.12
• Greendale received $610,794.94
• Hope received $189,401.25
• Lawrenceburg received $556,834.67
• Westport received $107,175.75
Manus spoke about the impact this will have on Greensburg.
“It’ll have a big impact and will fix the roads we had assessed,” Manus said. “Basically, this grant will assist with the assessed group of roads that need work.”
Completion dates for the projects are currently unknown. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
