Community extends helping hand to Greensburg Housing Authority

GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Housing Authority has now raised more than half of the monies needed to bring them out of default.
As previously reported by the Daily News, the local Housing Authority is in danger of closing as a result of being considered insolvent and unable to satisfy an obligation to the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Greensburg Housing Authority Executive Director Milissa Ashley said the local agency is in default for repayment to HUD in the amount of $27,279.
“This debt was accumulated by indiscretions that occurred over 15 years ago,” Ashley said earlier this month. “The sequester of 2013 caused hardships to many Housing Authorities in the United States. Due to the sequester and prior indiscretions, Greensburg Housing Authority utilized funding improperly to stay operational. This is not a reflection of the conduct of the current executive director, or the current board of directors, as they were put into place after these issues.”
Ashley also said if the Greensburg Housing Authority is unable to recover from this debt, and cannot find financial assistance by the deadline, the Housing Authority would be required to voluntarily transfer the local program to the Indianapolis HUD Field Office and close the local office.
“We’re over half of our goal,” Ashley said Thursday. “We’re at approximately $14,000 and still have about $13,000 left to go.”
Sources of funding have come from the Decatur County Council, First Christian Church, employees of Valeo, Douglas Orr, Dawn Barnes, Linda McGinn, Susan Beard, Janice Hunter, Jodi Faris, Briarwood Estates, and other undisclosed entities and individuals who have donated.
The county council voted earlier this month to give the local Housing Authority up to $3,027.67 per year for the next three years for a total to 9,083.01.
Ashley said she will be visiting the Greensburg City Council during their meeting Monday.
She also mentioned she is awaiting responses from the Decatur County Community Foundation and Community Church of Greensburg.
Ashley is thankful for the community's assistance.
“I feel like we have accomplished something with how the community has come together with the donations we have received,” she said. “I’m so happy with the response we’ve gotten. It’s like a family coming together.”
Ashley also specifically thanked Susan Beard for “large amounts” of help advocating on the Housing Authority’s behalf.
Ashley has previously told the Daily News the Greensburg Housing Authority is crucial to the needs of the disabled, the elderly, children, and people in difficult situations.
If the local Housing Authority were to close, participants that are on the program currently would remain on the program, but would be handled through the Indianapolis Field Office. The waiting list would transfer as well.
This is a developing story. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
