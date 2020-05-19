GREENSBURG - Due to cutbacks in funding from major donors this year, the future of Decatur County Community Healthcare Clinic, 415 E. Montgomery Road, is unsure.
Clinic Director Rosie Stier, RN, recently made a presentation to the Decatur County Council to familiarize the assemblage with the operations of the free health clinic and report on budgetary shortfalls the clinic is facing.
"We work with patients in Decatur County who have no insurance. Instead of paying the $130 plus cost for the doctor or dentist office call, they can come to us for $5 a doctor's visit and $10 for the dentist," she explained.
Stier explained that patients who are on Medicaid are not eligible for treatment at the clinic, but patients whose income falls within 150 percent of poverty level are eligible for services.
The clinic employs a part-time staff of three nurse practitioners, an RN Clinic Director (Stier), a secretary, a treasurer and a janitor.
"Dr. McCullough is our Medical Director, and several doctors in the county, as well as several local dentists, see patients there. They are supported by funding from the Decatur County Council and from generous individual and business donations. They have received generous donations from the United Fund as well, but unfortunately, because of the tough business climate, United Fund will not be able to supplement their income as generously for 2021 as in the past," Stier said.
All told, the clinic faces a budget deficit of almost $13,000.
"We feel our need is going to increase because of the current health crisis and also because so many breadwinners are out of jobs currently," Stier said. "Many that don't have insurance end up going to the emergency room. We see patients with chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes to get their medications, and if we are not here I can see many of them simply not getting their medications at all and losing toes, feet and even entire limbs as a result."
Stier said without financial help from the county there will be many people the clinic is unable to help.
"When they come to see us they are charged $5 for a visit. If they go to the hospital, they are charged sometimes several hundreds that they can't pay," Stier said.
"So you feel like you're saving the hospital thousands of dollars a year then?" asked Councilman Larry Meyer
"I feel like we are, yes, and keeping them out of the emergency room or making sure they stay healthy enough to go to work," Stier said.
Meyer asked Decatur County Commissioner Rick Nobbe, also in attendance at the meeting, if there was any room available at the former Washington School in the event the clinic was relocated there to save money.
Nobbe responded by saying there likely will be room for community services in the former school building, and Stier indicated that was an option she is willing to explore.
Clinic board member Linda Westrup was also asked for her input regarding the idea of relocating the clinic. She responded by saying though it wouldn't be as convenient as their current location, it would be a good way to save the community some money.
No action on the funding request or the idea of relocating the clinic was taken, though the matter will likely be revisited at a future council meeting.
The Decatur County Community Healthcare Clinic is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization and welcomes donations of any amount.
For more information, those interested may call 812-663-7707.
