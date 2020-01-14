Community offers helping hand to local animal shelter

GREENSBURG — Local residents recently gave the Greensburg-Decatur Animal Shelter much-needed support that assured the safety of the animals housed there.
Late last week, it was announced that the local animal shelter would have to be evacuated due to flooding risks as a result of anticipated heavy rainfall. While the area didn’t receive as much rain as projected, Decatur County still received between three and four-and-a-half inches of rain.
At the time, Greensburg-Decatur County Animal Shelter Director Ashley Hennen told the Daily News they were evacuating their facility for the safety of the animals.
The animal shelter evacuated their building at approximately 3 p.m. Friday.
However, they needed to find shelter for the animals. That’s where the community stepped in.
“We had a lot of people and dog day cares who helped foster our animals,” Hennen said. “All of our animals had shelter.”
Following the evacuation, Hennen was able to find foster homes for all of the shelter animals, more than 20 of them all together.
Hennen thanked the community, Happy Tails Grooming and Boarding of Greensburg and Daisy’s Doggie Daycare of Batesville for their assistance.
“We were extremely grateful,” Hennen said. “Our phones were ringing off the hook with people wanting to help.”
Hennen mentioned this was the first time the shelter has had to evacuate since April 2018 when severe weather was anticipated.
The animal shelter director also said the shelter was physically unaffected by the heavy rainfall.
“We didn’t have any damages or anything,” Hennen said. “We were very fortunate.”
Originally, Hennen thought the shelter would have to be closed until Thursday of this week; however, they were able to reopen Tuesday and have resumed regular business hours.
“The outpouring of support left us extremely grateful,” Hennen said. “We have a great, supportive community here.”
Citing the National Weather Service, the Decatur County Emergency Management Agency is reporting there is a chance of rain Wednesday followed by another chance of precipitation at the end of the week.
Though more rain is expected this week, Hennen said they will not have to evacuate the shelter.
Local residents can visit GetPrepared.in.gov to learn more about how they can stay safe in various scenarios.
Additionally, through the Nixle program, Decatur County residents can receive updates and alerts from the emergency management agency, such as weather updates, road closures, and reports of accidents or other hazards by texting decaturco to 888777.
