BATESVILLE – The Coalition for a Drug Free Batesville is currently requesting community members participate in the 2023 Community Perception Survey.
This survey asks community members about their thoughts on a variety of topics around substance use and abuse.
The Coalition then uses the results from this survey to look at what the community perception is on specific topics to allow them to create what their focus of work will be over the next year and beyond.
Those who complete the survey will be put into a drawing for a $50 gift card if they choose to include their name and e-mail address at the completion of the survey.
To take the survey go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DWTXCJM.
