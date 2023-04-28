GREENSBURG - The Community Photography Art Show at Art on the Square Gallery begins May 1 and local photographers, professional or amateur, are invited to participate.
All ages of photographers may enter their photos of any subject matter, ready to hang.
Event planner and photographer Danny Bowers talked about the show.
"Prints can be framed, printed on stretched canvas or mounted on foam board. If you have the hanging hardware, please bring it," he said.
Photos prepared for hanging should be at the gallery no later than the last week of April to be hung the first week of May.
The works will be judged by two photographers from outside Decatur County. A People's Choice Award of $25 and a Critic's Choice Award of $25 will be presented at a wine and cheese reception for the artists from 4 to 6 p.m. May 5 at the gallery.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In summer months during the Farmers’ Market on the south side of the Square, gallery hours are 2 to 6 p.m.
To register for classes, to inquire about using the gallery for small events or meetings, or with other questions, call the gallery at 812-663-8600.
Visit Art on the Square Gallery on the north side of the Greensburg Square or online at www.artonthesquaregallery.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.