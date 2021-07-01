RUSHVILLE — During the pandemic of 2020, a 5-day prayer event was organized and held in Rush County. As we are starting to come out of the pandemic and getting things back to a new normal, organizers are bringing back the event for a second year.
The 5 Days of Prayer event will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. July 19-23 at the Conservation Club on SR 44 east of Rushville. The event is open to all and at no cost.
“Last year, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had approximately 100 people come out each evening to pray. We want to invite people to bring their lawn chairs and come out and join us this year for another meaningful experience,” Chip West, pastor at Main Street Christian Church in Rushville, said.
West noted that you can come one night or come all five. This is a non-denominational event and all are welcome to come as they are able.
“Like last year, our goal is very simple – just to call Christians to come together to pray. It doesn’t matter where they go to church, we just want to invite people who love God to come out and join us as we pray together. If we pray, if we do our part, we know that God will do His,” West added.
Each night, a different pastor and worship team from their church will lead a short time of worship prior to praying.
“We have really worked hard to contact every church and pastor in the county to be a part of this special time of prayer. We are just a group of Christians who feel led to encourage people to come out and pray. We don’t want this event to be associated with any one church or denomination. That is why we are having it at a neutral site at the Conservation Club,” West said.
“Lastly, we want everyone to know that nothing at this event will make people feel uncomfortable. They will not be asked to pray out loud or anything like that. Nothing will be said that will make them uneasy. We just want people to come join us and pray,” West added.
