INDIANAPOLIS — Fourteen Indiana companies were recognized for taking significant steps to build a culture of health in the workplace as part of the 2019 results of the American Heart Association Workplace Health Achievement Index.
The American Heart Association, the world’s leading voluntary organization dedicated to building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke, created the Index with its CEO Roundtable, a leadership collaborative of more than 40 CEOs from some of America’s largest companies who are committed to applying evidence-based approaches to improve their employees’ overall health. In Indiana, those companies recognized in the Workplace Health Achievement Index included Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Greensburg, which received a Bronze rating.
The Workplace Health Achievement Index uses science-based best practices to evaluate the overall quality and comprehensiveness of their workplace health programs. A unique feature of the Index is that it calculates an average heart health score for employees of participating companies that securely submit aggregate health data.
More than 900 organizations completed the index assessment this year and, of those companies, 82% received either Gold, Silver or Bronze recognition. Organizations receive benchmarking reports, which allow them to identify potential areas of improvement so that they can advance their annual performance and recognition.
“The American Heart Association applauds these local companies for their efforts in cultivating healthier workplaces and communities, as part of our mission to build a culture of health and well-being throughout the country,” said Dr. William Gill, president of the American Heart Association’s Indianapolis board of directors.
The Association’s Workplace Health Achievement Index allows companies to measure the effectiveness of their workplace health programs, as well as the overall heart health of their employees. Unlike other existing organizational scorecards, the Index also scores companies on the heart health of their employees based on Life’s Simple 7®. The American Heart Association has defined ideal cardiovascular health based on seven risk factors that people can improve through lifestyle changes: smoking status, physical activity, weight, diet, blood glucose, cholesterol, and blood pressure.
As part of its commitment to healthier workplaces, the American Heart Association offers Health Screening Services, an onsite biometric screening solution which allows organizations to collect and submit employee health data seamlessly. The health screenings are combined with a health assessment and education to motivate participants to make behavior changes or seek support for lifestyle changes and follow-up medical care as appropriate.
