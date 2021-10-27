GREENSBURG – The Ohio Rail Experience, which brought nearly 250 tourists to visit Greensburg’s downtown area in the spring, is returning Saturday.
Between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m., the popular Ohio based tourist excursion will stop on the rails near downtown to allow nearly 300 visitors to wander the picturesque downtown area, “wine and dine” and shop the merchants on the square. Company’s coming and the merchants on the square are sprucing things up to receive them in their best form.
“They’ll load up at Union Station in Cincinnati, and they’ll be stopping here again, because their first visit here went really well,” Greensburg’s Main Street Director Tonya Downey said.
Downey said that the last ORE visit was a bit of a surprise, giving her and the downtown organizations and merchants just a week to prepare. But this time, there has been much preparation for the visitors, and Downey is excited.
The ORE is a project of Cincinnati Scenic Railway. CSR is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and the operator of the Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad in Lebanon, Ohio. ORE excursions are operated in partnership with local historical societies, the Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad, and the Cincinnati Railway Company.
According to Ohio tourism collaterals, the trips are “a unique opportunity to experience the golden age of rail right in your backyard and feature family friendly atmosphere.”
ORE trains will travel on railroad tracks that do not regularly host passenger trains. Some of the lines have not seen a passenger train in more than 40 years.
Day-tripping on historic parts of the former Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, Detroit Toledo & Ironton Railroad, and Pennsylvania Railroad, the excursions offer a variety of onboard experiences on restored rail cars, while making several pitstops in burgs along the way, taking in the fall scenery and the charms small towns like Greensburg offer.
“Public restrooms at the courthouse will be available, and Power of the Past volunteers will be bringing their tractors to act as trolleys to take the visitors from the rail stop to downtown area,” Downey said.
As any event planner knows, coordinating a “clean up” effort for a small city like Greensburg is no small task. But Downey’s experience working with the merchants in and around the square has raised the level of awareness among community leaders of the importance of events like this.
Case and point, Downey worked with the Landscaping Class from GCHS to prepare the flowerbeds around the square and city hall.
“This is real life experience for young adults in our community, and it’s just fantastic,” she said. And working with Tom Cherry of the Power of the Past in putting together the tractor trolleys – team playing at its finest.
POP will be escorting the visitors around town after they disembark, giving them opportunities to see Greensburg’s growing collection of public art, and other popular tourist spots. Then they’ll be given maps and flyers clueing them into great spots to eat and shop downtown, and then dropped off at the square.
Mayor Josh Marsh said that he’s excited to have the train come through again as well.
“We’re glad to have them, supporting our local merchants,” Marsh said. “When they were her in spring, they were very excited to see the effort put together to welcome them. That they’re back so soon – that just speaks volumes.”
“It’s just a great thing to have an influx of visitors with available disposable income on a beautiful Saturday after noon,” Marsh said.
Director of the Visitors Center (Tourism) Director Phil Deiwert said, “We’re all really excited to have ORE come back again this Saturday. It’s a testament to the positive experience they had back in May. And it’s another opportunity for us to show off our extraordinary downtown district.”
And all of the special preparations are not just available to the visitors. Merchants will even be having sidewalk sales to add to the fun.
“It’s going to be a nice day for all to enjoy the weather and take advantage of our wonderful downtown. We’re having company, but everyone’s invited!” Downey said.
