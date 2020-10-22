GREENSBURG – As was recently reported in the Daily News, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute’s Board of Trustees has declared former Decatur County resident Kristine Bunch eligible for compensation for a wrongful conviction after she spent 17 years in prison for a fire that resulted in the death of her 3-year-old son.
ICJI Communications Director Ben Gavelek said Thursday afternoon that it is still not known how much compensation Bunch will receive.
“That determination has not been made yet,” Gavelek said, “but it should be coming soon because the application was approved.”
As the administrator of the Indiana Violent Crime Victim Compensation Fund, ICJI strives to assist victims or their dependents with certain costs incurred as a direct result of a violent crime.
By state law, persons who are wrongfully convicted of a crime are eligible for as much as $50,000 for each year they were incarcerated, so in this case Bunch could be awarded as much as $850,000.
BACKGROUND
On Oct. 21, 2009, the Daily News reported that on June 30, 1995, a quick-burning fire erupted in Bunch’s trailer at 999 S. Lake McCoy Drive. The home had two occupants.
Kristine M. Bunch, then 21, survived the fire, but her 3-year-old son, Anthony Maxwell Bunch, died.
The next day, fire investigators from the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Greensburg Fire Department and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department begin an investigation into the fire that killed Anthony Bunch. Suspicions begin to grow when an accelerant was found.
On July 6, 1995, a probable cause affidavit is issued that explains that an accelerant was used in the blaze and that a gas can was found about three feet from the front door of the mobile home. Investigators determined that the accelerant covered a large area of the living room and proceeded directly into Anthony Bunch’s bedroom where he was sleeping. Kristine M. Bunch was given a polygraph test and failed. When asked why she started the fire by the polygraph operator, Bunch allegedly responded “I don’t know.”
On July 7, 1995, the case moved forward. A Nov. 28, 1995 trial date was set for Kristine M. Bunch following charges of felony murder and arson.
On Feb. 26, 1996, the jury selection process began for the murder and arson trial of Kristine M. Bunch and opening arguments took place.
On March 4, 1996, both the prosecutor and the defense attorney finished their final arguments and the final verdict is left up to the jury. Bunch was found guilty, and the 12 jurors recommended a total of 60 years in prison.
On April 1, 1996, Bunch was sentenced to 60 years for the death of her son.
On July 23, 2010, the Daily News reported that Bunch had been denied her request for a retrail.
In late October 2009, the case was brought back to life through the work of a team of lawyers backed by Northwestern University’s Center for Wrongful Conviction. The lawyers sought to produce new scientific evidence into the fire investigation they said led to Bunch’s conviction.
After months of review, however, Decatur County Circuit Court Judge John Westhafer did not feel the defense produced enough evidence to warrant a retrial. He denied the request.
MORE RECENTLY
The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned Bunch’s conviction in 2012 after lawyers argued that arson evidence from the 1995 fire was wrong and key documents had been withheld from the defense prior to Bunch’s trial.
According to a report from the Associated Press, ICJI board member AmyMarie Travis, a Jackson County judge, said there was “clear and convincing evidence” that Bunch was innocent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.