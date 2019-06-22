GREENSBURG — The new water plant is expected to hit final completion Jan. 24, 2022.
The project involves building new facilities on existing and adjacent land along with reusing existing and serviceable facilities. A new pump and filters along with a building for chemical storage are part of the plan as well.
The contract is now officially in the hands of F.A. Wilhelm Construction, who bid $19,987,000 on the project earlier this year.
The water board unanimously approved the contract agreement with F.A. Wilhelm Construction, giving them the notice to proceed with the project.
It was anticipated the project’s financing would be funded through an SRF loan, which is funded by the Environmental Protection Agency; however, water users will be responsible for the repayment through a phased rate increase similar to the one passed for sewer rates in the city just a couple years ago.
HNTB Engineer Darren Burkhart told the water board the city closed on the SRF loan June 11, which he said was the last piece to secure the financing.
The project’s contract date is set to begin June 28.
Burkhart told the board the timetable for substantial completion is 700 days, substantial completion for the “rest of the work” is 910 days and final completion is 940 days.
In other words, in regards to the project’s late June kickoff, 700 days puts substantial completion at May 28, 2021, 910 days for substantial completion for further work is Dec. 24, 2021 and 940 days for final completion is the Jan. 24, 2022 date.
“This is the first step in a fairly long construction project,” Burkhart said. “The contract also calls for liquidated damages -- anywhere from $700 a day if they don’t meet that date for substantial completion and $500 a day if they don’t meet that for final completion.”
As a result of the new water rate ordinance that will help with repayment of the SRF loan, water rates will increase gradually over the course of three phases. Before the project, the average local water rate was $24.52 based on usage of 533 cubic feet.
In 2019 during the first phase, water rates will increase by 13 percent, increasing the average water rate by $3.24.
In 2020, water rates will increase by another 10 percent, moving the average rate up by $2.86.
In 2021, water rates will grow by seven percent and will increase the average monthly rate by $2.07.
In total, by the time the three phases have concluded, the water rates will have increased by $8.17. That means the average monthly water rate will be $32.69 by 2021.
The increase will only affect water rates, and it has been stressed sewer rates are a separate matter.
The Decatur County Redevelopment Commission and the Greensburg Redevelopment Commission both pledged $500,000 to lower those costs. The county commission pledged $500,000 per year until 2022 and the city commission pledged $500,000 per year until 2039 when the bonds are paid off.
