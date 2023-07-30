RUSHVILLE – The Tech Center at The Open Resource, 103 N. Main Street, plans to offer additional computer coding classes for kids starting this fall thanks to a grant from the Rush County Community Foundation.
You may be asking why should kids learn computer coding? There are many benefits to kids learning to code, even at a young age. Here are a few of the most notable.
Problem-solving skills: Coding teaches kids how to break down complex problems into smaller, more manageable steps. This skill is essential for success in any field, not just computer science.
Critical thinking: Coding requires kids to think logically and come up with creative solutions to problems. This skill is essential for success in school and in life.
Creativity: Coding can be a very creative outlet for kids. They can use their imagination to come up with new ideas and solutions.
Collaboration: Coding can be a great way for kids to learn how to work together. They can share ideas, troubleshoot problems, and give each other feedback.
Self-confidence: Learning to code can give kids a sense of accomplishment and self-confidence. They can see that they can create something new and useful, which can be very empowering.
Overall, the benefits of learning to code for kids outweigh the challenges. If you’re interested in teaching your child to code, there are many resources available to help you get started.
How do kids learn computer coding?
There are many ways for kids to learn computer coding. Here are a few of the most common methods.
Online courses: There are many free and paid online courses available for kids of all ages. These courses typically offer step-by-step instructions and interactive exercises that help kids learn the basics of coding.
Coding camps and classes: Coding camps and classes are a great way for kids to learn coding in a fun and engaging environment. These programs typically offer hands-on activities and projects that help kids apply what they’re learning. These camps or classes may be available at school or other locations such as The Open Resource Tech Center.
Books and apps: There are many books and apps available that can teach kids the basics of coding. These resources can be a great way for kids to learn at their own pace and in their own way.
Parent-led learning: Parents can also play a role in teaching their kids to code. There are many resources available to help parents get started such as books, websites and online courses.
The best way for kids to learn computer coding depends on their individual learning style and interests. Some kids may prefer to learn online while others may prefer to take a coding class or camp. There’s no right or wrong way to learn coding, so it’s important to find a method that works best for each child.
Additional tips for teaching kids to code
Start with the basics. Don’t try to teach kids too much too soon. Start with the basic concepts of coding such as variables, loops and conditional statements.
Make it fun. Coding should be enjoyable for kids. Find activities and projects that they’re interested in and that will keep them engaged.
Be patient. Learning to code takes time and practice. Don’t get discouraged if your child doesn’t understand everything right away. Just keep at it and they’ll eventually get the hang of it.
Praise their progress. Let your child know that you’re proud of their accomplishments, no matter how small. This will help them stay motivated and keep learning.
With a little effort and patience, you can help your child learn to code and develop the skills they need for success in the 21st century.
Coding Activities at The Open Resource Tech Center
If you want to start a child learning more about coding, check out what The Open Resource is doing. Starting in June and continuing into July, board member and Digital Navigator volunteer Julia Jessup started hosting sessions introducing kids to MIT’s Scratch coding. The focus of the sessions was to have fun and begin the process of learning how to code a computer language.
“The kids attending these sessions had fun plus were able to learn about coding basics,” Jessup said. “We are planning on scheduling more coding sessions in the near future!”
Also this fall, thanks to a grant from the Rush County Community Foundation The Open Resource will be scheduling a coding event for the younger residents of Rush County.
Jessup and board member and volunteer Learning Center Coordinator April Hatfield are leading the development of a “kids technology event” focused on coding skills. If you would like more information or want to help them with the development of this event, leave a voicemail with your contact information on 765-251-8048.
“We need parental and community input to design and provide the most beneficial session possible to the kids of Rush County,” Hatfield said.
