RUSHVILLE - The Digital Navigator Project at Open Resource, 103 N. Main Street, continues in 2023 to focus on closing the digital divide for local residents.
The Open Resource is doing this by providing free computers (refurbished Chromebook laptops), computer related workshops, and one on one technology related help/advice.
This Digital Navigator Project was initiated by a grant from the Rush County Community Foundation in 2021 with a goal of making the community more digitally inclusive.
To accomplish this goal, The Open Resource provided more than 160 free tablets, laptops, and desktop computers to local residents in 2022. Plus, to help folks utilize these devices they also conducted various computer related training workshops and support sessions for more than 250 people in 2022.
To continue and hopefully enhance available computer related technology opportunities The Open Resource needs your support. This could be donating an older tablet or laptop computer you aren’t using any longer.
The Open Resource is an all volunteer 501(c)(3) and would welcome any cash donations you might be able to make.
In addition to the computer related learning opportunities, they also have K-12 homework help sessions and lots of free books.
For more information, stop by 103 N. Main Street any time the OPEN sign is on, check out their website at www.TheOpenResource.org, or find them on Facebook.
