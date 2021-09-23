BATESVILLE – Ripley County resident Ken Baran expressed concerns about what he said was a conflict of interest at a recent Batesville City Council meeting.
Baran’s complaint was about the use of $3,000 of Belterra funds to purchase Batesville Leader subscriptions for Batesville High School seniors.
The request for the use of what amounts to taxpayer money to pay for newspaper subscriptions was originally made by Batesville High School Principal Andy Allen in May.
Baran said the $3,000 allocated by the city council had the potential of making the city of Batesville the single biggest subscriber to the newspaper.
The main areas of concern for Baran were potential self-censorship by the Leader and potential weightier expectations of positive coverage from the council.
“Even if the subscriptions are somehow in the names of the individual students, the money was still being steered by a vote of elected officials,” Baran said. “For example, somebody at the Batesville Leader may say, ‘We have this news article about this public official’s drunken disorderly arrest. If we publish this at all, maybe we should publish this on page 6 down by all the public notices that nobody reads.’”
Baran also said this was a potential problem, although he had no reason to believe anyone was acting in bad faith.
He closed with a question of whether or not the council could reverse its decision, and if unable to do so he requested that the city refrain from steering money to media groups through bulk subscriptions in the future.
“I have no reason to believe that the principal was acting in anything other than good faith and I have no reason to believe that the councilmen who voted for it were acting in anything but good faith,” Baran said. “It’s just that it seems strange. It seems like a possible problem, a possible conflict of interest. It seems like a slippery slope.”
