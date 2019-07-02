Music and fireworks will highlight Independence Day celebrations when the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra returns for the second year to perform its “Star-Spangled Symphony.”
On Saturday, July 6, community members and visitors will enjoy an 8 p.m. concert at Bill Gillespie Soccer Park, 922 Delaware Road, Batesville. Thanks to Hillenbrand, Batesville Area Arts Council, city of Batesville and other local sponsors, it’s completely free to the public.
Patrons are encouraged to come early and see all that Batesville has to offer, including a farmers’ market that morning, local shops and restaurants and city parks.
When the gates open at 5 p.m., “we will have some unique preshow entertainment – like jugglers, stilt walkers and a living monument,” reports Tory Flynn, who is a member of the Audience Experience team along with Paul Satchwill, Beth Enneking and Brad Marcy. “In addition, thanks to the generous contributions of the Community Church of Batesville and Church on Fire, we have lots of family-friendly activities to choose from .... These free activities vary from watermelon eating contests to cornhole tournaments .... The Kids Zone will include coloring, face painting, field games and cool prizes.”
Persons are encouraged to bring their own picnic meals, but refreshments will also be available on site. Vendors include Kona Ice, B&G Ice Cream, Snikkers & Peanuts, Amack’s Well, Big Four Café and Food & Growers Association.
“This evening continues to be a unique experience that brings together our community in celebration of our country. To see the fireworks perfectly timed to the music of a world-renowned symphony in our own backyard is a monumental event that we can’t get anywhere else. This one-of-a-kind night is an experience for all,” points out Flynn.
“Make sure to come early to experience the fun!”
“We could not do this without our volunteers, and we are still accepting more event day volunteers,” she adds. Persons can sign up at https://bit.ly/2IZ3UG1
The ISO has a wonderful lineup of tunes, including selections by John Williams, George Gershwin and Irving Berlin. It all leads up to the grand finale of John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever” synchronized to fireworks.
What patrons need to know
“The Bill Gillespie Soccer Park entrance, off of Delaware, becomes a one-way for the event,” reveals Andrea Wade, Facilities Committee co-lead. “In this area is handicapped parking and vehicle dropoff only. Cars will exit onto Central Avenue. All streets are open and parking is available at Liberty Park.”
Pedestrian entrances are at Pohlman Street-Delaware Road and John Street-Central Avenue intersections. “Traffic monitors will be present at each entry at the start and at the event’s conclusion,” notes Wade, who is looking forward to “listening to the symphony under the night sky.”
There is a free shuttle service available from various locations (Persons will be dropped off near the Batesville Area Recycle Center on John Street):
• Downtown Batesville Village Green, continuous service from 5-7:30 p.m.
• St. Anthony’s Church, Morris, 5 p.m.
• St. Louis Church, Batesville, 6 p.m.
• Batesville High School, continuous service from 6-7:30 p.m.
• Holy Family Church, Oldenburg, 6:30 p.m.
Shuttle services will resume after the show until 11 p.m.
Handicapped parking will be available by the soccer concessions. Volunteers will be there to assist guests. Shuttles will not be able to accommodate those with special needs.
Snacks and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase from 5 p.m. through intermission.
Patrons are welcome to bring in their own alcoholic beverages. The Knights of Columbus are the only licensed vendor allowed to sell alcohol, but beverages purchased from them must be consumed on their premises.
There is no tobacco use allowed anywhere on the soccer park or The Plex grounds.
Recording devices, pets, grills, fireworks, tiki torches and sparklers are prohibited. Those who set up shade tents, balloons or other decorations will need to remove them prior to the concert’s start so they do not obstruct the views of others.
Attendees should dress comfortably for the weather. Flat-soled shoes are recommended.
Persons are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.
In case of rain or high humidity, the concert and fireworks will be cancelled. This will be reported on The Herald-Tribune and WRBI websites and at www.batesvilleindiana.us/BatesvilleISO
Brochures with information about the July 6 event are available at The Herald-Tribune and other locations around Batesville.
