INDIANAPOLIS - Conexus Indiana has announced the newest members of the Conexus Indiana Rising 30, an exclusive group of young professionals who are recognized for their early-in-career accomplishments in the advanced manufacturing and logistics industries.
The Rising 30 program is in its third year and is part of Conexus Indiana’s mission to strengthen Indiana’s advanced manufacturing and logistics industries. Rising 30 honorees exemplify leadership and innovation in Indiana’s largest industry sector and are poised to become Indiana’s future industry leaders.
“It is exciting to see such a rich pipeline of young professionals who already are contributing to Indiana’s largest economic engine,” said Scott Brand, executive vice president of Subaru of Indiana Automotive and chair of the Conexus Indiana Board. “As Indiana’s advanced manufacturing and logistics industries continue to modernize and embrace the next-generation workplace, we’re in good hands with young people like these making it happen.”
Rising 30 honorees represent diverse professions, including quality specialists, entrepreneurs and business owners, engineers, educators, CEOs and software designers. The companies they work for range from massive international companies to local start-ups located in cities and towns all across the state, from Bristol to Columbus and Indianapolis to Princeton.
“The young professionals named to this year’s Rising 30 are setting new standards for Indiana’s advanced manufacturing and logistics sector,” said Fred Cartwright, president and CEO of Conexus Indiana. “Learning about their accomplishments and ambitions made me more optimistic than ever about the future of advanced manufacturing and logistics in Indiana.”
Rising 30 honorees are nominated by their employer or an industry representative, and winners are selected based on their early-career accomplishments. In the coming year, the Rising 30 honorees will participate in Conexus Indiana’s work by serving as thought leaders on subjects ranging from emerging technology, smart manufacturing, public policy and talent development.
The Rising 30 Class of 2023 included:
To view bios of each honoree, visit www.conexusindiana.com/rising-30.
Nominations will open for the 2024 class in November.
About Conexus Indiana
For more than a decade, Conexus Indiana, one of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership (CICP) non-profit initiatives, has been positioning the Hoosier State as the best place for advanced manufacturing and logistics industries to innovate, invest, employ and succeed. By collaborating with industry, academic and public sector partners on a shared vision for an innovative, skilled workforce and stronger business climate, Conexus Indiana has helped to create opportunities for advanced manufacturing and logistics companies, prepare Hoosiers to succeed in the state’s largest industry sectors and maintain Indiana’s competitive advantage. For more information, go to www.conexusindiana.com.
