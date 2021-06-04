COLUMBUS - U.S. Rep. Greg Pence (IN-06) recently announced the winner, runner-up and second runner-up for Indiana’s 6th District annual Congressional Art Competition.
Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by the members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Artistic Discovery Contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation.
The winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Indiana’s 6th District is Ivy Wagner of Greensburg Community High School, whose artwork will hang in the U.S. Capitol building for one year.
The runner-up of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Indiana’s 6th District is Sam McKinley of Yorktown High School, whose artwork will hang in Rep. Pence’s Washington D.C office for one year.
The second runner-up of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Indiana’s 6th District is Savannah Keith of Austin High School, whose artwork will hang in Rep. Pence’s District office for one year.
“I want to thank all the students in Indiana’s Sixth district that participated in this year’s competition and congratulations to our winner and runner-ups” said Rep. Pence. “These students' artworks are nothing short of amazing and their artistic ability is astounding. I wish them success as they continue to show off their talents.”
