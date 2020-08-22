Congressman Greg Pence visits Batesville

BATESVILLE – U.S. Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN, 6th Congressional District) stopped in Batesville Friday to speak with Mayor Mike Bettice, Health Department officials and constituents.
Pence provided the following information during a question and answer session with the Daily News:
Q: What brought you to Batesville today?
A: Just getting out and about in the district. August is a recess and then we go somewhere every day. We visited with the mayor and Health Department and talked about COVID, talked about the economic impact. We’ve been doing that everyday.
Q: Could you discuss the need to continue to support local law enforcement with there being a lot of talk to defund police?
A: I’ve actually gone on record, I’m pretty adamant about the value of law enforcement in our communities. I live down the street from a city policeman in Columbus, Indiana (and) went to high school with a former sheriff. In this part of the country, in the 6th District, we know our law enforcement. We actually have sheriff review boards and things like that. So when you talk about the need to separate or train or control law enforcement, I think we have a fabulous relationship in the Indiana 6th District. Defund police? 100 percent opposed to that. The things that they do in the community, it’s not just the law enforcement aspect. Being the first responders, the experience they bring, I just thank them for everything they do everyday.
Q: What are your thoughts on where American voters stand ahead of the important presidential election in November/describe voter sentiment locally?
A: Here in the Indiana 6th District it’s pretty conservative. I think the president won by 40 percent. I think the sentiment is they like the things the president and the administration have done. I hope they like what I’ve done. I’ve focused on constituent services. That’s what I’ve done. You know, go out in the community, see what their needs are, and then represent them back in Washington, D.C. I think people are pretty pleased with where things, particularly pre-COVID, were headed. We’ve seen wage inflation here. Right here in Batesville the economy is booming, even during COVID, thank God. They have a pretty good handle on COVID. We’ve met with the Health Department. So people feel pretty good about where we are at and I think, hopefully, they want to continue that.
Pence also shared the following comment for Daily News readers: “The big deal to me is constituent services. That’s your U.S. congressman’s job, is to go out and represent. (Visit) pence.house.gov. We have offices in Columbus, Richmond, Greenfield and Muncie. We’re here to represent whatever the needs are with the federal government.”
