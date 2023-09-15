GREENSBURG – Congresswoman Erin Houchin (R-Ind.-09) invites middle and high school students and parents to attend Academy Day Saturday, Sept. 23, in Decatur County.
Attendees will have an opportunity to hear from representatives from the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S Naval Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Additionally, an overview of the application and nominating process will be provided.
The Academy Day event will be hosted at North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School at 3172 IN-3, Greensburg, Indiana, 47240. Registration will start at 9:30 a.m., and the program will run from 10 a.m. to noon.
For more information, visit our website at houchin.house.gov/services/service-academy.
If you have additional questions and to register to attend, please contact Jonathan Pearce at Jonathan.Pearce2@mail.house.gov or (812) 288-3999.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.