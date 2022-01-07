FAYETTE COUNTY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that seriously injured the driver.
The accident occurred Jan. 4 at approximately 4:22 p.m., near the 3600 block of Williams Road in Connersville.
Initial investigation showed that Randy Bunch Jr., 51, of Connersville, was operating his ORV on the roadway when he lost control, causing him to be ejected from the machine.
Bunch was transported via helicopter to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis in serious condition with head injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, but it has been determined that Bunch was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Assisting agencies include Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, EMS 2, and Connersville Fire Department.
For information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures, please visit offroad-ed.com/in/handbook/ and on.IN.gov/offroading.
