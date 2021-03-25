CONNERSVILLE - A 26-year-old Connersville woman was arrested March 22 following an investigation into a residential fire in late 2020.
Natasha McHugh was arrested on charges of arson and criminal recklessness after allegedly starting a fire Nov. 14, 2020, at 817 E. Fifth Street, Connersville.
Working closely with the Connersville Fire Department, Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators conducted several interviews, reviewed video surveillance and utilized various forensic techniques to determine the fire was intentionally set.
During the early stages of the investigation, McHugh also was arrested and charged with perjury in mid-December after making false statements and/or declarations to investigators about her involvement in the fire. She was later released after posting bond.
McHugh is currently being held in the Fayette County jail.
Many intentionally set fire investigations remain open around the state. Investigators encourage anyone with information regarding a potential arson to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. The Indiana State Fire Marshal functions as a section of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.