RUSHVILLE — The 67th semi-annual Milroy Amish School Auction is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5. Organizers are looking for consignments for the event being held at 2102 W. 900 S., Milroy.
Consignments are being accepted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the Thursday and Friday prior to the event. Organizers will also be accepting horses on Sept. 5 until 10 a.m.
Everything is sold as is and there is no Sunday pick up of sale items.
Items not being accepted include electrical kitchen appliances, no computers, no rubber tires off rims, no TVs, no little animals and organizers reserve the right to reject any consignment item of little value.
Some of the items at the annual sale will be all types of farm equipment, shop tools, power tractors, lawn and garden equipment, mowers, blowers, tillers, weedeaters, flowers, trees, shrubbery and lawn furniture.
There will be a lunch stand available and will include baked goods, donuts, homemade ice cream, fried pies, grilled hamburgers and sausage.
On event day, at 9 a.m. there will be a sale of antiques and small items in different rings. At 10 a.m., new furniture followed by quilts will be on the market. Horse tack will be sold until noon and the horse sale will begin at noon. At 2 p.m., buggies and machinery will be sold.
Firearms must be consigned by Sept. 3. Call (317) 690-0176 for information on firearm consigning.
For more information on the event, contact Daniel Wagler at (765) 629-2345 or Norman Troyer at (765) 561-9824.
