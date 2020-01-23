BATESVILLE – For those wondering if being a foster parent would be a good fit, orientations are held monthly, as foster homes are always needed (please see box).
“Foster care is providing a safe, nurturing, stable and temporary environment for children who can no longer remain in their own homes due to the risk of abuse or neglect,” says Michelle Smoot, Indiana Department of Child Services regional foster care specialist supervisor, who serves Ripley, Decatur, Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland and Jefferson counties. “This care is given with the intention of helping children safely reunify with their families and may be provided by unlicensed or licensed relatives, as well as licensed nonrelative foster parents.
“When possible, children are placed in close proximity to their families, particularly when reunification is the case plan goal. Foster care placement may occur until reunification with the child’s family takes place or another permanent placement is established. The ultimate goal of foster care in Indiana is permanency. Most children will reunite with their families; others will come available for adoption. Foster parents have a unique opportunity to shelter and mentor a child that may have been abused, neglected or abandoned.”
“Foster children come from diverse ethnic and cultural populations, and are between infant and 18 years of age. They may have special medical, developmental, mental or emotional needs. Foster children may also belong to a sibling group or be an only child .... Abuse and neglect do not leave children damaged for life. Children are very resilient and can thrive in a structured, nurturing foster home. Many children are placed in foster care through no fault of their own. These are kids who sit in class with your sons and daughters, have the same dreams as your kids and need a safe, nurturing and stable place to live.”
The requirements for being a foster parent:
• Must be at least 21 years of age
• Must pass a criminal history and background check including a fingerprint-based national history
• Must demonstrate financial stability
• Must own or rent housing that meets physical safety standards (for example, fire extinguishers, adequate bedroom space, reliable transportation)
• Must provide medical statements from a physician for all household members
• Must successfully complete preservice training requirements (10 hours)
• Must successfully complete first aid, CPR and universal precautions training
• Must provide positive personal reference statements
• Must demonstrate home stability. Foster parents do not need to be married, may be single or cohabitating. A live-in relationship with a significant other or same-sex partner should be established for at least one year to demonstrate stability.
• Must complete a home-study assessment with the licensing agency.
Foster parents “participate in child and family team meetings or case plan conferences, support the case plan goals, participate in court hearings when notified, provide for the child’s basic needs, maintain confidentiality, support the approved visitation plan and support the child’s positive identification with his or her family of origin.”
There are about 50 homes licensed for foster care in Ripley and Franklin counties combined. “This also includes relative placements who are licensed and families licensed through a Licensed Child Placement Agency,” Smoot reveals.
“As of December 2019, the average length of stay in care was 615 days. The matching process is used to place foster children with licensed foster parents. Placement decisions are based upon the needs of foster children and the skill set, resources, location, etc., of the foster parent,” she notes.
“Nationwide research has shown children who have been removed from their biological parents have better outcomes, less disruption and are able to maintain family ties when they are placed with relatives or other kinship, such as stepparents or close family friends. Kinship Indiana Support Services is the full-time care, nurturing and protection of children by relatives, members of their tribes or clans, godparents, stepparents or any adult who has a kinship bond with a child. This definition is designed to be inclusive and respectful of cultural values and ties of affection. It allows a child to grow to adulthood in a family environment.” To contact Kinship Indiana Support Services, please email DCS.KinshipCare@dcs.IN.gov.”
There is also a need for homes that are willing to do emergency foster care and respite.
Smoot points out, “Foster parents play a crucial role to children and families in crisis .... (They) provide kindness, love and understanding to children. They are able to provide care in a home-like setting rather than a group home or institution. They provide support, supervision and stability during a very challenging time in a child’s life.”
“Foster parenting is a powerful way to lift up the heads of children and youth, and show them that there is hope for the future. The role of a foster parent is one of the most vital ones in the system. Foster parents can love and teach children while also supporting the biological family members who are working to provide a safer home for their children to return to. The difference you can make as a foster parent, and adoptive parent, does not just change the one or two children you are fostering. It has the ability to change generations. Children and youth can learn what it takes for families to be stable, abuse free and safe. Foster parents are the ones who can teach them this.
The regional foster care specialist supervisor adds, “Through these lessons, the hope is that they will grow up to provide security and safety for their children, and their children will do the same. Time and again, people who have experienced foster parenting walk away with a greater sense of what is really going on in their communities. Their ability to humanize others, understand that everyone has a story and appreciate their own upbringings are just a few of the great lessons learned while foster parenting.”
Those interested in being a foster parent can visit IndianaFosterCare.org or call the Foster Care Helpline at 888-631-9510.
The supervisor emphasizes, “One of the most heartbreaking struggles is finding homes for children and youth in care. It is very difficult to find homes for children over the age of 6, and for sibling groups of three or more. A lot of families entering into foster care prefer younger ages, and while this is understandable, the truth is that all ages of children and youth are in need of families.
“In addition, if homes are not available for larger sibling groups, the group is split up into multiple homes. Children and youth in care have already dealt with their lives being turned upside down, so sleeping in foster care shelters due to the lack of homes or being separated from siblings is extremely distressing. It cannot be stressed enough that there is a huge need for families to take older kids and sibling groups. Some children require a high level of structure and care due to emotional and behavioral challenges, but it would be considered an incredible success if families were willing to undergo specialized training to meet the challenges ... while also providing them with the feeling of belonging in a family.
“Statistics continue to show that abuse and neglect are prevalent in our society. Foster parenting is a mighty way to be a part of a community that works tirelessly to provide children and youth with a greater future. The children need you. They need all of us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.