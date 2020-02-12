GREENSBURG — Construction on a new hotel in Greensburg is expected to begin this summer.
Project developer Jeff Whitaker said he recently met with architects and floor plans are completed.
Construction on the new hotel is expected to begin in July.
“The average construction timeframe for a project this size would be 18 months, but that is just speculation,” Whitaker said.
The hotel would be built just north of the small body of water located near Veterans Way with the main entrance facing the road itself.
The hotel will be a Fairfield Inn and Suites, which is operated by Marriott, and is expected to be a three-story building. The total cost of the project is just above $12 million.
It’s a major step for the city when it comes to developing and marketing the Veterans Way area.
The Veterans Way project is intended to connect U.S. Hwy. 421 to Ind. 3 to enhance commercial prospects in Greensburg. The second phase, which has yet to be completed, will take Veterans Way from Smith Road to the intersection of Ind. 3 and Lincoln Street.
“I’m very excited,” Whitaker said. “I’m looking forward to getting it started and finishing it. I’m also looking forward to getting that project on Veterans Way and providing an asset to the community.”
Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Bryan Robbins has expressed his enthusiasm for the project.
“It’ll be great,” Robbins said previously. “Any additional draw you get out there helps bolster traffic counts, which help us make the case to further investments. Plus, this is simply a nice addition to the great hotels we have already. With us being close to both Indianapolis and Cincinnati, Greensburg should be an option for both metropolitan areas, be it for overnights for big events, or hosting events themselves.”
Not far from where the hotel is being built is another project being developed by Whitaker.
This approximately $2.5 million project will set across from the Shell gas station along Michigan Avenue. The four-acre travel plaza will consist of an Amoco convenience store and a Sonic fast-food restaurant.
Current plans are to have the project complete in July or August, Whitaker has previously said.
Just down the street from the travel plaza is another project developed by Keegan McCamment, which is for a convenience store and a yet-to-be-determined food establishment in front of the Hampton Inn and Suites. The other restaurant, which will occupy the area of the brick house next to the site, is also unknown at this time.
McCamment has said the goal is to have everything ready by May.
The project being developed by McCamment is valued at approximately $2.6 million.
