RUSHVILLE – The Rushville Key Club at Rushville Consolidated High School recently hosted a school-wide pumpkin decorating contest to benefit Key Club International’s service partner UNICEF USA and their Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF campaign.
Clubs and individuals were encouraged to purchase a pumpkin and carve or decorate it in any way they desired. Completed pumpkins were then displayed during lunch for the student body to vote. The pumpkin that raised the most money was declared the winner.
The contest was originally planned to commence after one day, but after an overwhelming response by both students and facility, the competition was extended to allow for more donations to be collected. The RCHS Football Skill’s pumpkin came away with the top prize, followed by the RCHS Lion Soccer Team, with Abriana Hughes and Kenzie Pena rounding out the top 3.
The RCHS Key Club raised $870 and all funds will go to provide better sanitation and hygiene to people in Haiti. The club would like to thank everyone that participated and made it a huge success.
The contest allowed students to show off their artistic ability while supporting a wonderful cause. The club is already looking forward to making this an annual fundraiser.
RCHS Key Club Officer Chelsey Boyer had this to say about the fundraiser, “On behalf of RCHS Key Club I would like to say thank you to all who participated in our pumpkin contest. It was a new seasonal fundraiser that will sponsor sanitation for children in Haiti. I look forward to hosting this event next year.”
Key Club International, a service leadership program of Kiwanis International, is the oldest and largest service program for high school students, and gives its members opportunities to provide service, build character and develop leadership skills. Key Club attributes its success to the fact that it is a student-led organization that teaches leadership through serving others. For more information, visit www.keyclub.org.
