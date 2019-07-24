CONTESTANTS WANTED

File photo | The Tree City Fall Festival will soon host the annual festival pageants. Available titles include Miss Tree City for ladies ages 18-22, Junior Miss Tree City for girls in grades 6th-8th, and the Little Mister and Miss for ages 5-8. Applications for all age groups and sponsorship forms are available at treecityfallfestival.com. Applications are due Aug. 1, but the deadline may be extended depending on the number of applications received by that time. Information regarding sponsors and practices can be found on the applications. Additional information also is available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TreeCityFallFestival. Organizers have indicated they look forward to meeting all of this year's candidates! Pictured (left to right) are 2018 Miss Tree City contestants Emily Tallent, Kjerstan Hess, Molie Dean, 2017 Miss Tree City Ashley DeArmond, Bryna Ferrara, Corrigon Davis and Danielle Smith.
