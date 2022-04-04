RUSHVILLE – The Rush County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the arrest of a local contractor on a warrant for theft and home improvement fraud.
According to a release issued early Monday, April 4, Warren L. Stephen, age and address not listed, is the owner/operator of W. Stephen Affordable Construction.
The release indicates several people are victims of Stephen’s business practices which involve Stephen receiving approximately half of the money for various construction-related jobs and then never returning to do the work, or starting the job and only completing a minimal amount of the work involved.
After receiving the money, Stephen’s reportedly stops communicating with the customers involved.
The release indicates Stephen advertised his services on Facebook and other social media and states that the RCSD wants area residents to be aware of this information before hiring him, doing business with him, or exchanging money with him.
Anyone who has additional information about Stephen’s business practices or who feels as though they may have already been taken advantage of by him is encouraged to contact the RCSD at 765-932-2931.
