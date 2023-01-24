Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to arrive in two separate waves. Prior to dawn, moderate to heavy wet snow is expected with 2 to 4 inches initially. The second wave will follow shortly after, providing a rain, snow mix with additional snowfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highest snowfall rates are expected to occur between 3 AM and 7 AM EST Wednesday.. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&