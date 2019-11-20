Cooking safely during the holidays

GREENSBURG — The holidays are here, which means it’s time for families to get together for some home cooked meals.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has issued some reminders to those preparing meals. The IDHS says fire departments across the country reported there were 183,300 cooking-related fires in 2017 alone.
The IDHS advises Hoosiers to never leave the kitchen when frying, grilling or broiling food; keep children and pets at least three feet away from the stove; never operate a stovetop or stove when drowsy or after consuming alcohol; and regularly clean food and grease residue from the stovetop and oven.
Additionally, use a timer as a reminder to check on cooking food, regularly check foods while cooking, remain in the home at all times and turn the stove and other appliances off when leaving is necessary, and move items away from the stovetop that could catch fire.
While the IDHS says deep fryers should be avoided, if they are used, “extreme caution” should be used.
Deep fryers should always be used outdoors at a safe distance from buildings or other flammable materials, they should never be used on wooden decks or in garages, should never be left unattended, and meat must be completely thawed before being place in a deep fryer. Fryers should also only be used on flat surfaces, and if oil begins to smoke, turn the gas supply off immediately.
Furthermore, outdoor cooking involving grills can lead to dangers as well.
Grills should be cleaned by removing grease or fat buildup, and charcoal or gas grills should never be left unattended.
Obviously, the grill should also be placed “well away” from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches, the department recommends. Also, always check propane grills for gas leaks, and contact a professional service if one is found before using again. Lastly, avoid placing the grill on grass or leaves.
The IDHS says according to a report from the National Fire Protection Association, 55 percent of cooking fire-related injuries occurs when someone attempts to extinguish the fire themselves.
The department mentioned while fire extinguishers are helpful tools, but should only be used in certain situations.
The IDHS issued the following tips:
• Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby and never use water to douse a grease fire.
• Smother small grease fires by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the stovetop.
• For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.
• If the fire is too large to address safely, evacuate the home and call 911.
• If a fire occurs when using a deep fryer, immediately call 911.
Greensburg Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Wenning recently told the Daily News to take a walk around your home before bed to check for any hazards, but also issued one crucial piece of advice.
“Also, if you don’t have one, make sure you have a working smoke detector,” Wenning said. “That is so important.”
If a resident has trouble installing a smoke detector, the GFD can be reached at 812-663-8671.
