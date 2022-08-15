GREENSBURG – The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Indiana will host the fourth-annual Cop on a Rooftop at participating Dunkin’ locations statewide.
Locally, the event is scheduled for 6 to 11 a.m. Friday, August 19, at the Greensburg Dunkin’ store, 1801 N. Lincoln Street.
Officers will be stationed on Dunkin’ rooftops to collect money that will go directly to support programming for Special Olympics athletes in Indiana.
Special Olympics families and guests are invited to join Greensburg Police Department officials to show their support for Special Olympics Indiana.
Dunkin’ guests who donate to Cop on a Rooftop will receive a coupon for a free donut. Guests who donate $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grassroots fundraising program benefiting Special Olympics throughout the world. In the first three years, Indiana Cop on a Rooftop events have raised nearly $50,000 dollars for Special Olympics Indiana.
All the funds raised through Cop on a Rooftop helps support sports training and competition along with health, education and leadership program opportunities for more than 18,000 people across Indiana with intellectual disabilities.
“The Greensburg Police Department is happy to be a continuing partner with our local and statewide Special Olympics partner,” Greensburg Chief of Police Mike McNealy said. “We support and our local athletes 100% and love our interactions with them. Please help us in supporting them as well by coming out to Dunkin Donuts on the 19th.”
About Special Olympics Indiana
Special Olympics Indiana is a nonprofit organization that is part of the global Special Olympics movement, using sport, health, education, and leadership programs everyday around the world to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities.
It’s a sports organization that uses the power of sport as a catalyst for social change, working for more than 50 years to open hearts and minds toward people with intellectual disabilities and to create inclusive communities across the state.
With the support of over 10,000 coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics Indiana provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for more than 18,000 athletes and unified partners at no cost to the participants. Visit SOIndiana.org.
About Indiana Law Enforcement Torch Run®
The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Indiana is much more than a run — it engages law enforcement worldwide as champions for acceptance and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities through a variety of year-round events and other activities.
Known as Guardians of the Flame, thousands of dedicated and compassionate law enforcement members carry the Flame of Hope for Special Olympics athletes each year, symbolizing courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe.
About Dunkin’
Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is a popular stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories.
Dunkin’ has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running.
The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide, and is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.
For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.