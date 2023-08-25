RUSHVILLE – Mayor Mike Pavey has announced that Samantha Copley is the city’s new executive director of Planning & Zoning effective Sept. 5, 2023.
“We are very excited that Samantha will be joining our team,” Mayor Pavey said. “We had excellent applicants to choose from, but in the end the committee felt that Samantha would be a perfect fit to grow into the position. We are not only excited to see a bright and talented Rushville native return, but overjoyed at her willingness to serve our community in this capacity.”
Copley is a Rushville native and returned home after spending time living in Indianapolis and Fishers. Her mother, Ann, is the city clerk-treasurer, a position she has held for many years.
“Since returning to my hometown six years ago, I have taken advantage of a multitude of volunteer opportunities in an effort to do my part to help keep Rushville the kind of community where you want to raise a family,” Samantha said. “I am excited to take that a step further as a public servant in city government.”
Samantha is a 1992 graduate of Rushville Consolidated High School and received a Management degree from the University of North Dakota. She is the daughter of Larry and Ann Copley.
For more information about the City of Rushville Planning and Zoning, visit www.cityofrushville.in.gov > Departments & Services > Planning & Zoning.
You will be able to contact Samantha Copley at compliance@cityofrushville.in.gov or 765-932-3735.
